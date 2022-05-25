The Office of the Chief Personnel Officer today issued a statement advising that negotiations with Public Sector unions are scheduled to continue in the month of June.
Dr Daryl Dindial has indicated to all parties on May 19, that the following dates were identified to continue discussions with the following Associations/Unions:
• Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association - June 10
• Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Associations - June 13
• Daily Rated Unions - June 15
• Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association - June 17
• Public Services Association - June 21
• Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service Associations - June 24
The Chief Personnel Officer said that all Associations/Unions in receipt of an offer indicated they will respond in writing by Friday.
“The feedback from the Associations/Unions is not only on the recent salary percentages offered, but the number of adjustments deemed as priority areas and supported by the CPO. These allowances include; house, meals, travelling, uniforms, clothing, laundry, duty, motor vehicle tax exemption, and the introduction of several new allowances.”
The Chief Personnel Officer said negotiations remain an ongoing process.