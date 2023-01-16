MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said that illegally overloaded trucks contribute to the deterioration of the nation’s road network, but the Government must protect its investment in the road infrastructure works.
Sinanan spoke to the media as he and contractor Junior Sammy made a site visit at the Golconda Connector Road where 650 metres was paved on Sunday.
The Minister of Works said that most of the country’s roads were not engineered but evolved over time, and the road rehabilitation programme involved not just paving, but involved strengthening the roads, milling, identifying, and repairing the weak spots in the road, and then repaving.
Regarding the overweight trucks, Sinanan said that a crackdown on these by the police service and licensing officers started more than a year ago.
“I know of one exercise that the officers went on where they pulled aside 97 trucks and of those 92 were overloaded. These exercises are ongoing,” Sinanan said.
“There are four scales operating right now that are calibrated through the Bureau of Standards. We do have periodic checks on the roads by the licence officers and that will be enhanced as we go forward. We must regularise the weight that trucks are licensed for, the routes they are licensed for, and how we can move forward to protect the investment in our infrastructure,” said Sinanan.
He said more crackdown exercises are expected as two more scales were being added to the network.
“We work with the licence officers and TTPS to ensure that the licensed trucks stay on the routes that they are licensed for and the weight for which they are approved. The idea is to get the trucks just coming out of the quarries or routes where there are most trucks. There are certain routes that trucks must use because of the locations where the raw materials are. We are working with the contractors and suppliers that we are in this thing together. We just don’t want to penalise everybody, but we must protect our investments that we are making in the roads”, said the Works and Transport Minister.
In 2021 during the 2022 budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that said penalties will be increased for illegally overweight trucks from $750 to $8,000.
Imbert had said that one legal truck causes the same amount of damage to a road as approximately 9,600 cars, however, one truck overloaded by over 20 per cent could cause the same amount of damage as 19,000 cars, and a truck overloaded by 100 per cent could cause the same damage as 18 legal trucks.