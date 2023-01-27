A Chaguanas man was killed on the highway in Charlieville early on Friday.
Jesse John, 32, of Bagna Trace, Chase Village, was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.
At around 1.20 a.m. officers of the Traffic on Highway Patrol Unit in Freeport responded to a road traffic accident on the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy highway in the vicinity of Charleville walk over.
They observed a blue Honda Civic wedged between the walkover and a concrete post.
John was found pinned in the driver's seat and smoke and fire was emanating from the vehicle.
Chaguanas fire station officers led by FSO Woods extinguished the blaze.
With the assistance of the jaws of life, John was removed from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.
Cpl David, and PCs and Subhag Huggins, and other police officers from the Chaguanas Police Station also responded.
Chaguanas police are continuing investigations.