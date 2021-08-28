A man was killed almost instantly after his vehicle split and dismantled after a crash at Manzanilla on Saturday afternoon.
Police identified the victim as Alex Sookraj, 19, of Eastern Main Road Manzanilla.
A police report said that at around 3.40 p.m. Sookraj was driving a Lancer Cedia along the Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla, in company with front seat passenger Jacob Edwards, also of Eastern Main Road Manzanilla and rear seat passenger Sherice Mc Phee, 21, of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande.
The report said that Sookraj was proceeding north along the road towards Sangre Grande.
He was driving behind a Volkwagen Bora, being driven by his brother Lexton Sookraj, 21.
Police said that upon reaching the vicinity of LP 1169 he attempted to overtake his brother’s vehicle but lost control of his vehicle.
He ran off the eastern side of the roadway and collided with a metal fence, then a concrete wall.
The crashed car broke into pieces and part of the vehicle collided with the front driver’s door of his brother’s vehicle.
Police said Sookraj was thrown from the vehicle onto the grass verge off the eastern side of the roadway.
A district medical officer examined the body and an autopsy is expected to be done on Monday.
Mc Phee and Edwards were assisted by other motorists and by responding fire officers and taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility in an ambulance from the fire services.
Fire officers were under the supervision of FSSO Gopaul and Insp Ramlakhan, Cpl Singh and PC Mohammed of the Manzanilla police station and Emergency Response Patrol responded.
Cpl Singh is continuing investigations.