A WOMAN was killed in an early morning road traffic accident in Woodbrook on Monday.
Police identified the victim as Gail Ambrose.
Police reports said at about 4.55 a.m., Ambrose was the front seat passenger in a white Nissan AD Wagon proceeding east along Wrightson Road when upon reaching the vicinity of the PowerGen facility, the vehicle came into contact with a Toyota truck which was attempting to turn right onto Colville Street.
The wagon sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
People who witnessed the accident notified the police and paramedics.
Ambrose and her husband, who was driving the wagon, were both taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The driver of the Toyota was also taken for medical treatment, however, his injuries were not said to be life-threatening and he was subsequently discharged.
Ambrose was pronounced dead at 7.55 a.m. while undergoing treatment.
Up to yesterday her husband was said to be in a serious but stable condition.
Sgt Ramrattan is continuing enquiries.
This incident has pushed the number of fatal road traffic accidents up to six for the year.
In an unrelated incident, a St Vincent national was hospitalised in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the Southern Main Road in Valsayn.
Police were told that at about midday yesterday, the man was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a red Nissan Versa driven by a woman.
The woman stopped the car and the police and paramedics were notified.
The injured man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he remained in critical condition last night.