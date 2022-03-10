Tobago is now short of one ambulance, following an accident along the Claude Noel Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Faith B.Yisrael reported yesterday that the people injured in the accident are currently hospitalised.
“The individuals who were involved in that accident are okay-ish. Some are in need of treatment and they were not able to be discharged, but they are being treated, and being treated very well at the Scarborough General Hospital. We are in close contact with the family members about those individuals to ensure that everything works well,” she said during the THA’s post-executive council media briefing.
“It is important to note that the accident now means that we have one less ambulance. We have eight ambulances that are functioning now and we’ve been in close communication with the TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) and they have assured me that they have re-prioritised where those ambulances are placed, where they are being dispatched from, and that the removal of that one ambulance from the system for this short period should not affect the response time and should not affect us being able to respond to you if you have a medical emergency,” she assured.
Speaking to reporters at the scene of the accident on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Thomas said the Fire Service received a call around 4.44 p.m. that the ambulance and car collided on the east-bound lane, at the corner of Claude Noel Highway and Rockley Vale Junction.
He said when officers arrived at the scene, four people from the car were injured, including two children, ages six years and four years.
“The ambulance was travelling from east to west along the highway, transporting a positive Covid case who was being taken to the ICU (intensive care unit) at the Scarborough General Hospital. The sirens were on and we don’t know if there was a lapse in concentration by either of the drivers, but the collision took place more on the east-bound lane,” said Thomas.
“The immediate response to this call caused us to extricate the children and transport them to hospital immediately. However, the work continued and we subsequently extricated an adult female and an adult male who were subsequently transported to hospital,” he added.
B.Yisrael urged Tobagonians yesterday to try not to do anything that would result in them needing an ambulance, given that the island was now short of one ambulance.
“Please be safe out there and ensure that for the next couple days we don’t have any more accidents or incidents and those who absolutely need to have medical attention to call the ambulance for that service,” she said.
Don’t become wild
Giving an update on Tobago’s Covid-19 position, B.Yisrael warned that although Covid-19 cases were low, this did not mean the virus had left the island.
There are currently 306 active cases of the virus in Tobago.
The Division of Health reported 11 new cases yesterday.
Tobago last recorded a Covid-19 death on March 1.
“Let us not take this opportunity to go wild. Let us not think that we are over it and let us not relax because we are not sure what is going to happen within the next couple months,” B.Yisrael said.
“We’ve been seeing waves, and waves go up and come back down. We are now at a point where we are at a down, but heaven knows what will happen in a couple of weeks, in a couple of months,” she added.
B.Yisrael noted that because of the low number of Covid-19 cases on the island, due in part to the mild effects of the Omicron variant of concern, Tobago’s healthcare system has been returning to a state of normalcy, including the restart of outpatient clinics at Scarborough General Hospital and the reintroduction of elective surgeries.