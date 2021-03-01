A CAR crashed into a burger cart on Saturday night, injuring four people.
An eyewitness who went to purchase burgers at Cross Crossing, San Fernando around 9.30 p.m, said in a post on social media that at the time there was “a car meet with a few decked out vehicles.”
The eyewitness said: “We began to hear revving and two cars dragged off toward the traffic light, one after the other. A third car came along revving about two car lengths from Naldo’s, attempting to speed off like the others and lost control of his vehicle when he attempted to counter lock to straighten his car.”
The witness said: “Instead the car sped off straight into Naldo’s cart, pelting Analdo [the owner] and his worker out the front of the window onto the concrete. The vehicle also hit two customers that were waiting for their items into the grass beyond the drain.”
The witness said: “The cart also caught a fire inside but was extinguished by a family friend to the owner that was there helping out.”
The eyewitness said Analdo complained of severe chest and body pain.
His fiancée and co-owner of the business, was breast feeding her three week old child in a vehicle parked next to the cart when it happened. This vehicle was not struck but the woman became emotional and the baby was taken from her with the help of the child’s grandmother. The grandmother was taking orders when the incident occurred, the eyewitness said.
The driver was detained for questioning.
The injured were taken to hospital.