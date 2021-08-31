THE past days have been an emotional roller-coaster for Venezuelan mother Rosana Theresa Gonzales, whose 16-year-old daughter is missing.
She was told the teenager, Gabriella Marin Gonzales, was involved in an accident on Wednesday and had injured her eye. She was later told Gabriella was missing and when she thought her child was found, she realised this was not the case.
A family friend told the Express Gonzales cries each time thinks of her daughter.
“We can’t feel the pain that she is feeling,” Reanne Sonnylal said.
The clothes Gonzales packed to take for the teen while she was at hospital have remained in the bag.
“Like she doesn’t even have the strength to unpack it,” Sonnylal said.
Sonnylal has been close to the family, assisting them since their arrival in Trinidad more than two years ago.
The family lives in Moruga.
Sonnylal explained that Gabriella was involved in an accident on Wednesday night and was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. The following day, when the family got the news, they went to the hospital but were told she had to undergo a CT scan and could lose her eye.
“She had to hold on to see her and she didn’t get to see the child because they hired a car, and the driver was ready to go…from Moruga to Mt Hope is a two-hour drive. They don’t have transport and they have to hire a vehicle,” Sonnylal said
Gonzales returned on Friday but was told that while others who were in the accident were still hospitalised, Gabriella was not at the institution. The family is unsure whether someone signed to have her discharged or whether she left on her own.
That day, Gonzales was also told via a phone call to make her way alone to San Fernando and she would be given further information about Gabriella. However, the mother was advised against this by those around her.
On Sunday, the police received a call from a person claiming to be Gabriella’s mother. This person said the teen was safe at home. But Gonzales, who relies on either Sonnylal or her son’s cellphone, did not make the call. However, she held on to the hope that her child was back at the hospital, but that was not the case.
Sonnylal said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Anti-Kidnapping Unit had been in contact with the family but there was no new information yesterday about Gabriella’s whereabouts.
Sonnylal said the girl was expected to return to the hospital’s clinic yesterday in relation to her eye and that police officers had been informed.
Gonzales, a mother of eight, lives with her 70-year-old husband, who is unable to work.
She went to work yesterday as, despite being distraught over her daughter’s disappearance, she still had to take care of the family, which also includes her seven grandchildren.
A release on the TTPS social media page called for the public’s assistance to locate the teen. Anyone with information has been asked to contact St Joseph Police Station at 662-4038/2522 or 999, 511, 911, 800-TIPS or make a report via the TTPS App.