KIDNAPPING accused and mother of four Colleen Osbourne was killed in a crash on the highway in the early hours of Wednesday.
Osbourne, 41, of Debe, was alone in her sports utility vehicle and died at the crash scene.
Back in 2004, Osborne was jointly charged with Kimberly Moonsammy, her (Kimberly’s) cousin Jonathan Moonsammy and Keston Franklin for the kidnapping of then-four-year-old Saada Singh from her preschool in Vistabella, San Fernando on June 3, 2004.
The four were committed to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
Osbourne is the second of the four accused to have lost their lives as Jonathan Moonsammy was shot and killed in Vistabella in 2017.
An initial police report on the fatal accident stated that Osbourne was driving a black Kia Sportage when at around 2.15 a.m. just before the Caroni overpass on the Uriah Butler Highway the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a utility pole.
Officers of the Highway Patrol Unit in Freeport, Chaguanas Police Station and Fire Services responded.
Police retrieved a driver’s permit for Osbourne which stated that the document expired on December 7, 2021.
In an interview with her father, Richard Osbourne, at his home in Pleasantville on Wednesday, he told the media that he suspected that she “got a bad drive” which caused her to veer off the road.
Richard said that his daughter resided with her two younger children – one in primary and the other in secondary school - and she was most likely returning home when the incident occurred.
Her two elder children reside abroad.
“According to her friends, she is a person who does not drop asleep at the wheel. She goes to parties but she does not drop asleep. So I do not know if she took up a skid, but I feel it was a bad drive,” the father said.
He said she was a single mother who was self-employed as a masseuse.
He described his daughter as a well-known person who was very jovial, liked to help people and liked to party.
Asked if the authorities ought to implement more measures on the nation’s highways for motorists, Richard said, “Cables barriers yes can save lives, but it looks like they are fixing potholes first. Maybe the police can put more speed traps and patrols.”
Richard said that his daughter was frustrated that the court matter had not yet concluded although the charge was laid 19 years ago.
He said the case was called last year and was, once again, postponed.
The father said that his daughter wanted closure on the matter.
The body of Osbourne was taken to a funeral home in Chaguanas pending the autopsy.
Officers of the Chaguanas Police Station are continuing investigations into the fatal crash.
The fatal road collision was recorded as 51 for the year, compared to the same number for last year.