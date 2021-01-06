“It’s a sad time for the family. I lost my beloved sister Margaret to complications due to Covid-19. I can’t go to Toronto (Canada) for her funeral. The borders are closed.”
So lamented teary-eyed veteran Calypsonian and soca parang pioneer Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung after he learned his sister Margaret Ayoung, 72, had passed away on January 4 around noon in a Toronto hospital. Margaret Ayoung was also a founding member of Caribana, in Toronto, Canada, and, received numerous awards for her work in culture.
Margaret was born at Rigault Street, Success Village, Laventille, and emigrated to Canada during her adolescence. She also attended St Joseph’s Convent, Port Of Spain, briefly. She built a decent career in the medical field. She was never married and had no biological children.
She was the 7th member of a family of 10 children including her eldest brother Julio and Peter. Her parents were the late Omah and Rosalia Ayoung. Whenever she returned to her San Juan home, she enjoyed playing mas, cooking curried dishes and eating delicious pastelles which were made by my sister Tina from Woodbrook. She enjoyed travelling, and, heading to Tobago for its beautiful beaches and warm sunshine.
Hoping, praying she would pull through
In a telephone interview, Crazy added: “The whole family is saddened. Margaret was in the ICU. Her chances were 50-50. We were still praying and hoping she would pull through. But Almighty God called his daughter home.”
Crazy added: “She managed the children’s Carnival for Caribana Celebrations. She would host a major parang event dubbed Changing Places. She would invite Baron and I and other artistes to perform song parang songs. Baron would sing Spanish Woman. I would sing Muchacha and Tito Lara.”
Crazy also said he was in contact with her grief-stricken siblings and relatives in Canada.
Crazy said: “All of the family in Canada are sad. Her nephews and nieces like Robin and Dawn called me crying. Ainsley was heart-broken. Margaret was very good to her family. My sisters Gloria, Maria, Yolanda, Elena and Ainsley (in Toronto) are mourning her. Ainsley was her caregiver in Canada. Ainsley is now making preparations for her funeral. It is a real sad time for the Ayoung clan.”