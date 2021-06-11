BRIGHT flames seen above the crematorium in St James, Port of Spain on Tuesday night was due to a large body being cremated.
The Port of Spain City Corporation issued a statement on Wednesday during which they explained, “in light of the recent circulation of several videos claiming that the Port of Spain Crematorium was on fire, the Port of Spain Corporation wishes to clarify that the crematorium located at Long Circular Road, St James was NOT on fire.”
They added, “the cremation of a large cadaver was conducted on the evening of June 8 2021 which resulted in an observable bright orange flare and a large amount of smoke emitted from the chimney.”
They further advised that all safety precautions were observed that evening.
The Express visited the St James Crematorium yesterday but at 3.30 p.m. they were closed.
The Express also reached out to an official at another funeral home who explained that a large cadaver should have been the first to be cremated that day.
The director who did not want to be named explained that if a cremation chamber known as a retort is being used almost continuously all day then heat within the chamber would build. She further explained that a large cadaver placed into an already well heated retort would lead to the chamber becoming overheated and this would lead to excessive smoke and even flames emanating through the chimney.
Another official explained that, “an oversized person would have a lot of fat and fat is oil and when you heat oil it is like an accelerant.”
He admitted, “we don’t know how many cremations were done before that one bit if there were three or four before that the oven will be extremely hot and all of these are factors that may have contributed to the overheating and the flames and the excessive smoke.”