WITH one more day to go this month, Trinidad and Tobago has already recorded the most murders for the month of January since 2007.
In response to this state of affairs, the T&T Police Service (TTPS) says it is committed to reducing the number of murders being recorded.
Over the weekend there were 11 homicides, which pushed the murder toll up to 59.
The comparative for the same period in 2022 was 52.
“The weekend has indeed been an unwelcomed one,” said this country’s acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher in a statement late Monday night.
She said the police, however, “continues to work assiduously” to investigate the recent murders, pursuing several “strong leads”.
According to Christopher, as it relates to the Central Division murders, “Our early indicators suggest there are connecting features, which suggest that the same group of individuals are responsible for these acts. Our investigators are pursuing further leads.”
As it relates to the triple murders in Carapo, she said “gang activities in that area continue to engage our attention and we are pursuing certain leads”.
In the North Eastern Division, which includes Morvant and Blanchisseuse, she added that “our information indicates these murders were as a result of disputes between community members. Our investigators are working feverishly on the ground to bring the perpetrators to justice”.
With respect to the burnt body in the vehicle at Claxton Bay, the body remains unidentified, however, preliminary investigations revealed that the said vehicle was reported stolen earlier this month, from the Eastern Division, she said.
Investigators are currently working with relatives to ascertain a possible motive for the report of a homicide in the Sangre Grande district, where the victim was a businessman.
The prevalence of illegal guns in our communities is a central focus of the Service the Christopher is directing strategies, targeting the influx of firearms, the TTPS said.
In the statement, Christopher is quoted as stating: “We are not daunted by the unfortunate and disturbing spate of violence over this weekend. We will continue to intensify our crackdown on gangs to break the hold of the deadly gang culture and criminality, that leaves a trail of death and despair within our communities. What we may be witnessing is the storm before the calm, as the TTPS will continue to use its resources to suppress these gangs and other criminal activities. We will not stop applying pressure on those who are determined to disrupt and strike fear in the lives of all law-abiding citizens. We will keep up the fight. God’s willing, we will succeed.”
Associates killed
Speaking with the Express yesterday, criminologist Darius Figuera noted that the months of December and January usually tended to have more reports of robberies and murders than other months of the year. This would typically be the result of criminal elements seeking additional funding for their enterprises in the Christmas and Carnival seasons, and targeting ‘soft’ victims, or persons who would have made themselves ‘easy targets’ based on their behaviours such as displaying money or jewelry when out in public.
However, he stressed that while the start of the year may be high, it was not necessarily a direct correlation to the end-of-year number.
But, he did submit it was a ‘good indicator’ if the factors fuelling these incidents were not treated with.
Figuera maintained that while this year’s numbers may seem worrying, it was still too early to tell what the toll would be by year’s end.
“One month does not make a year. It does not make a trend. What I can speak to is the fact that it is now clear that not only the momentum from the second half of the previous year has continued into January, but so too have trends. I say this because we continue to see incidents with multiple homicides in one feat. So, the lesson to me as an observer is that the tactical operational basis that drives the momentum remains the same. This means that as long as this is unchanged, then we can see similar numbers to last year, if not more. It can evolve and even get worse. So that is what is worrying me now at the end of January.
“And furthermore, in my opinion, what is happening now is a bit more concerning. It is not ‘main players’ necessarily who are being killed. It is people with limited impact in the crime game if you will. Some persons are even victims for association with said individuals, and they themselves have no direct role in the deviance. But they are aware of said deviant behaviours and remain associated with the deviants, and are being killed for simply proximity. So, I am worried it could be a momentum of simply violence,” Figuera said.