Fear of crime gripped the capital city and other areas across the country during yesterday’s prolonged blackout.
Armed with one or two parcels, people were spotted hastily leaving the city. Police officers on foot or in vehicles maintained a strong presence. But coupled with the lack of electricity, business people, vendors and customers registered their angst at the spate of robberies that had been plaguing Chinatown (Charlotte Street), Port of Spain, since January 20.
Last week, bandits robbed Giant Supermarket, which belongs to popular proprietor Ferdinand “Ping” Lue Qui. They made off with about $1,000 in rum, and employees’ personal items like phones and handbags. Employees screamed and people fled the establishment.
It was the last straw that prompted a meeting between the Chinese community and senior police officers like Supt Kissoonlal at the Chinese Association yesterday.
They were further incensed that “gangs of young men carrying guns were robbing and ransacking their businesses”.
The business community is also angry that Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez did not attend.
Last week after being robbed, proprietor Lue Qui said: “We had about $1,000 in cash. We did not have much money. It is a spate of robberies of supermarkets in Port of Spain. We were hit. There were about eight young men. They had on ski-masks. They had a gun. It was traumatic. Thankfully, no lives were lost. But I have a duty. There are people who are depending on me for a living.”
Cashier Marie France Joseph said: “It was scary. They robbed us and ran out. They had some young bandits waiting outside.”
Manager Indra Mandole, who was driving to work, said a customer posted a video and she was scared.
“Young men in masks. They are moving in packs. Alvin ran outside to flag down a police vehicle. Brandon was cornered. They have been attacking all the supermarkets on Charlotte Street. It’s sad. It could have gotten worse. As women, we have to be concerned about our safety and security at all times.”
Employee Brandon said he was made to lie down in a corner and the bandits took his bag and phone.
“I got it back. They did the GPS tracking on the phone. I am trying to keep calm.” he said.
Meanwhile, at the nearby Wang Li Supermarket, employee Anthony said: “We have to always be careful.”
A soft drink vendor on Independence Square said she got scared while on George Street. “I saw a lot of young boys in groups. Then when I came across, they told me Giant got robbed. It’s unfair. “Ping” is a good man. He tries his best to help people,” she said.
In a telephone interview after Giant Supermarket was robbed, Martinez had said: “It’s the first time I’m hearing about this robbery at Giant. It is an unfortunate situation that the business places are being targeted. We need to step up our patrols into the city. We don’t want to lose our customers at this point in time.
“We want to ensure the city continues to be safe. The criminal element will not win over our police force. Criminals see it as an opportunity to take advantage of decent, law-abiding citizens who are making a living from entrepreneurship.
“Things are starting to pick up in the city. We have seen an increase in the people and traffic. We have just emerged from two difficult years of Covid-19. We now have a chance to rebuild our economy.
“It’s unfortunate they have chosen to target our businesses at this time. It’s a dark spot. I will do whatever is in my power to ensure the capital remains safe. We will not pander to the criminals,” added Martinez.
The blackout
Yesterday, a generator was posted outside Wang Li Supermarket and business continued apace. But several businesses, including fast food outlets, closed their doors early around 1.30 p.m.
Punters could not play Lotto or Play Whe at the NLCB Lotto booths.
Other business owners screened their potential customers before they were allowed entry into the establishments. Vegetable and soft drink vendors said they were affected by reduced income.
There was a general feeling of confusion. Other people said they felt unsafe.
A vendor said: “What do you expect from Chinatown. In all the movies, Chinatown has a mixture of robberies, murder and mayhem. That’s just the sad reality. People think there’s a lot of wealth on Charlotte Street. We have rich Chinese merchants here.”
At Wang Li Supermarket, employee Anthony screened customers who inched their way into the half-open door of the grocery. Boss lady Ginelle Wang Li was assisting with the packing of groceries. But the usual number of customers had dwindled.
Manager Dexter Emmanuel said: “I don’t know what went on about 1.30 p.m. We put on the generator. About 45 minutes after, the police came in and advised us about safety. They are out in their numbers.”
Emmanuel added: “They had a meeting this morning. It’s a lot of young fellas who are robbing groceries and businesses. They don’t care about anybody. Something has to be done to make people feel safe.”
Outside, corn, hemp, footwear, clothing and honey vendors continued their “hustle”. Some hucksters were adamant they were not going home until they made their quota.
Soft drink vendor Vanessa Lewis said: “I am packing up by 5 p.m. I am scared. I don’t want people to take what little I made. I am a woman. I have to be careful. I don’t want any part of Port of Spain right now.”
Her Tobago-born friend, Annabelle Porter, said: “I called my family in Tobago, Scarborough. They have no electricity, too.
Five weeks of robberies
Giving an update on the meeting held yesterday, businessman Will Chang said: “We have had five weeks of robberies. The last one was at Ping. We can’t take it no more. We can’t continue like that.
“Thank God they did not hit me. But before, people have come into my shop and robbed and ransacked the place. This place is in a mess. The mayor (Martinez) has to deal with the problem. We need a stopgap.”
Chang added: “It’s not just one bandit. They are coming in gangs. About six or seven or eight. They are carrying guns. The meeting was to put plans in place to prevent the escape routes. We have to find out how they are escaping.”
Chang however lauded the police’s presence, saying: “When the robbery took place at Ping’s last week, there was video footage of an employee (Brandon) flagging down a patrol car. It did not stop. It went viral.
“Now they are here. They are waiting for anything worse. They came and enquired whether we had cameras or not. They gave us the option of closing up early. I will close at 3 p.m.”
“Ping” said he did not attend the meeting, and he was not closing his business. “I believe electricity will be restored soon,” he said.
Martinez: A difficult day for the city
When contacted at 6.34 p.m. yesterday, Mayor Martinez said: “It was a difficult day for the city and throughout Trinidad and Tobago. The city is still in darkness. I was not aware of the meeting with the Chinese businessmen and the police. If it I was invited, I would have considered it.
“I have no correspondence or phone call. If there was an expectation I should have been there, I received no such correspondence.
Martinez said it was unfortunate the businesses were targeted.
“I would hope our police officers would have a heightened surveillance to protect these businesses to ensure there is no occurrence. I am urging the citizens and burgesses to be safe, alert and protect themselves when traversing the city in various hotspots.
“I am calling on the police to be strategic and to show continued presence to ensure the city of Port of Spain is always safe,” he said.
Moving to the loss of productivity and diminished commerce because of the blackout, Martinez said: “We would have seen a reduction in productivity and business. I was fearful that a number of people would have seized the opportunity to commit illicit acts.
“Fortunately, our police were out on the streets and ensured no illicit behaviour took place. If it happened, we would have dealt with it accordingly.”
Asked about plans to restore power, Martinez added: ‘I believe T&TEC is still working on the problem. Very soon, electricity will be restored. Once we are in a situation where we don’t have street lights, people may take the opportunity to engage in criminal behaviour.”