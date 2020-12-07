'Crime out of control'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday expressed condolences to the relatives of teenager Ashanti Riley.
A body found on Friday in a river in Santa Cruz is believed to be that of the 18-year-old. Riley was last seen the previous Sunday after she left home to go to San Juan for her grandmother’s birthday.
Speaking at Parvati Girls’ Hindu College, after casting her ballot in the United National Congress (UNC) internal elections, Persad-Bissessar said the death was “most, most, most tragic”.
She added: “It’s a very tragic thing and not just for that family but so many families where the crime situation is really out of control, for the younger ones, it’s a really heart-wrenching situation. My condolences and prayers go out to that family.”
She said that UNC San Juan/Barataria Member of Parliament Saddam Hosein had visited Riley’s family.
Persad-Bissessar also lashed out at Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who she claimed had used ”inflammatory language” as it pertained to women.
“I want to condemn the Attorney General, who in the Parliament is talking about you crying like a baby and like a woman, you getting slap up and take two good slaps, and so using really inflammatory language. Of course, he was referring to one of my members but specific to women and girls, where he talk about take your slap like a girl. I mean really?
“From the highest level you get that kind of disrespect, contempt for women and girls, what do you expect from ordinary people. I condemn that inflammatory language from the Attorney General and all it can do is just further incense an already bad situation.”
Referring to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was passed in the Lower House on Friday without support from the Opposition, Persad-Bissessar said she hoped “the Independents will indeed be independent” when the bill goes to the Senate this week.