Two men charged with charged with the murder of Jimmy Thomas.
Thomas, 28, was shot and killed while trying to fight off an attack outside a bar in Sangre Grande.
He was shot multiple times, and his gold chain taken.
Police have charged Ricardo Rostant, 29, and Keishon 'Kunta" Punter, 19 with murder and robbery with violence.
Rostant is the husband of a senior crime reporter with a daily newspaper (not the Express).
Punter was also charged with the possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
Thomas was standing on the corner of Boodoo Circular and Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande when he was approached by two menand killed.
The accused are expected to appear before the Sangre Grande Magistrate Court today.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Legal Officer Insp Ramjag, W/Insp Sylvester, Insp John and Sgt Stanislaus all of HBI Region II.