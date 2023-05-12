Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has described the murder rate in both Trinidad and Tobago as a national crisis, and he said everything will be done to ensure Tobago remains a paradise.
Augustine, who spoke at a virtual media briefing on the topic of Tobago’s security on Wednesday, said the crime situation in Tobago is worrisome. The island recorded its sixth murder on Tuesday with the killing of Hakeem Thomas from Mt Pleasant.
“Of grave concern to all of us is the seemingly increasing number of murders on the island of Tobago. We are already at number six. We are talking about relatively young men who have died at the hands of gunshots, and that is of grave concern to all of us,” Augustine said.
He added, “The paradise that we have now, we have no desire of losing it whatsoever.”
Augustine said the THA has already made accommodations for 30 additional police officers as part of its efforts to tackle crime on the island.
“It is part of a national crisis. It is referred to in some spaces as a public health emergency, but certainly one will agree that it is a national crisis with regards to murders.
“Tobago, which we know and love, has on record 16 murders—its largest count in any given year. Last year the number was ten, and we have no intention of breaking our record of 16, nor do we want to draw even with or break last year’s record of ten, so it means that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we stem the tide,” Augustine said.
Citizens must do their part
He outlined various initiatives in the fight against crime on the island, including a street-lighting programme and an informant app using the 211 platform, where anonymous tips on crime can be reported.
ACP Collis Hazel, the head of the Tobago Division, said citizens must do their part if they want to see a reduction in the murder toll.
“We have seen the infiltration of gangs operating on this island with the support of their counterparts in Trinidad, and therefore this is a dangerous road for national security.
“We are asking our public, our citizens residing in Tobago, to please be aware of the people who you encourage in your space and in your homes.
“It is nothing strange that we are seeing parents allowing firearms and ammunition, together with drugs, in their homes and sitting comfortably by and allowing such to take place, because they themselves are beneficiaries of financial rewards, knowing fully well that their children are not working anywhere to have these large sums of income,” Hazel said.
Hazel said the issue of gang-related offences is primarily responsible for some of the murders that recently occurred in Tobago.
“I have rallied the troops of the Tobago police and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence to amalgamate our services, allowing a joint combined effort as we rid this island of all the miscreants...
“I want to assure the Tobago population and our visitors alike that the TTPS, particularly the Tobago Division, will continue to give the best as we strive to ensure the safety and security of all persons residing or visiting our island,” Hazel said.