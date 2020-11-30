A St James man who under the guise of a 'ph' taxi driver who allegedly abducted and robbed several women over the last few weeks has been captured by police.
Jaleel Ashton, 26, was arrested during a police operation by officers of the Western Police Division on Wednesday.
The victims reported that the suspect driving a silver Nissan Nte had had taken them against their will to Fort George Hill or other deserted areas where he assaulted and robbed them.
The officers co-ordinated an operation between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect's vehicle was intercepted at the traffic lights on Western Main Road and Columbus Circular, Westmoorings.
Several identification parades were conducted where the suspect was positively identified by three victims, police said.
Ashton was charged with two offences of robbery with violence, one offence of robbery with aggravation, three offences of kidnapping, one offences of assault occasioning a wound, and one offence of malicious damage.