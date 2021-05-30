FOUR women mourning the loss of their mother who died from the Covid-19 coronavirus were robbed, and one of them raped, by men pretending to be a sanitizer crew on Saturday.
Police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy of Sangre Grande, and a 22-year-old man of St James, and 25-year-old man of Carenage, in connection with the offences of rape and robbery with violence.
A police report said that at around 8.25 a.m. four women were at their home in north Trinidad when the men – two dressed in PPE and the third in a plaid shirt and black jeans came to the house and said that they were there to sanitize the house, as a result of the death of their relative who died on Wednesday from the Covid-19 virus.
One of the men showed the women a document on which there was a NWRHA stamp.
Police were told that two of the men began to sanitize the upstairs of the house while the third remained downstairs.
A short while later one of the suspects in PPE pulled out a firearm and pointed it to one of the women and announced a hold-up.
They demanded money and the jewellery and one of the victims pointed to a cupboard in which there was $1,000.
One of the suspects took the money, while the other tied up three of the women and ransacked the house searching for jewelry and valuables.
Police were told that the third suspect raped the fourth woman downstairs.
During the ordeal, one of the women grabbed a phone and managed to contact police.
Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force responded and arrested three suspects.
Police retrieved a .38 revolver at the scene.
Enquiries are continuing.