TWO masked men, one with a firearm, held up a gas station cashier and security guard and stole a bag on Thursday night.
The thieves forced the security guard to lie on the floor, then snatched the bag from the cashier’s hands and ran.
Police were told, however, that the bag was the garbage that was being taken out.
A police report said that the victims were at their workplace at the Unipet Gas Station at Cumuto Main Road when at 7.48 p.m. they were accosted by two men wearing masks and dark clothing.
One of the men pointed a firearm at the security guard and ordered him to lie on the ground.
The other robber grabbed a black plastic bag from the cashier’s hands and ran, making their escape along Cumuto Main Road.
Officers from the Cumuto Police whole were on mobile patrol, responded and were given the report.