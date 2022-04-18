Couva North Member of Parliament Ravi Ratiram is calling on the Government to cease and desist the “wilful destruction” of any agricultural crops, especially when the country is facing a severe food crisis.
Ratiram’s call came after Vega de Oropouche farmer Mark Williams reached out to him to highlight the destruction of his crops by officials of the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), on March 25 and 26.
According to Ratiram, Williams stated that his property was planted with coconut, cocoa and orange trees, as well as hot peppers and pimentos.
When the Express contacted Williams, he was too distraught to speak and passed the phone to his wife, who said the family was mentally and emotionally traumatised by the event.
“To begin with, emotionally and mentally he can’t even have a conversation with you, he’s stressed out. We have two daughters and they’re completely stressed out as well. I have a baby and she’s not sleeping because of all the emotional things we’re going through,” Williams’ wife said on April 7.
She said her mother-in-law’s blood pressure skyrocketed because her husband of 39 years, who passed away last year, was the one who started clearing and cultivating the land, so to see his legacy being destroyed was quite distressing to her.
“Do you know what it’s like to see 90 bearing coconut trees being pushed down, to see them on the ground? They just pushed it away and covered it. It came like it was nothing at all. The land looks like it’s a complete and utter desert right now, like nothing was ever living on it.
“To begin with, those trees come like our babies because we set them from seed, grew them up, we saw them bearing, so it was a very emotional and distressing event that happened to us.”
She said aside from the emotional impact, it has also impacted negatively on the family’s financial situation.
“Financially, that is the way we made our living. I have been with Mark for nine years and out of that nine years, for seven of them we completely lived off the garden itself. That was our bread and butter, our source of income, that’s how we fed our family.”
She said the fact that the LSA did not give them any notice before destroying their crops, and the manner in which they interacted with her husband, also affected him negatively.
“The way they were speaking to him and sometimes the way they would question him was antagonising. Right now he can’t even have a proper conversation because stress is building on top of stress and we’re in complete turmoil.
“He met with a female official, identified himself and indicated that he was the person cultivating the land that had crops on it, so he wanted to find out what was going on. She told him they would get back to him, but the way they got back to him was by starting to bulldoze the crops. Up to now we still don’t know what is going on,” she said.
Asked if the LSA gave a reason for destroying the crops, William’s wife said they found out that a development project was being undertaken.
“We saw them doing surveys inside the land and putting down markers, but we had no idea of what was going on. It’s only when we spoke with a Mr Christopher of General Earth Movers Ltd, the company contracted by the LSA, he said they were doing drainage and they have to do a circular road so that they can have electricity and other amenities.
“We were happy with that because if it have proper drainage it would be better for our garden as there’s an area of the garden where you could only plant dasheen because it’s always flooding, so we were happy to hear that.
“He (Christopher) said they would have to come onto a piece of the garden, but the LSA people were supposed to meet with us and engage us so that we would know exactly what would take place and if they have to make any amendments, they would make the amendments. And that’s the only piece of information we ever got.”
She said, subsequent to that, they met with Kelly Charles, who indicated that they’re shutting down the work and would hold a meeting with them on March 31, but that never happened.
“When we arrived we were looking for Mr Kelly to find out where the meeting will take place, but all we were told is that it will be sometime during the course of the day. We waited and waited but no meeting. They had Mark running up and down. Up to now no members of the LSA contacted us to let us know anything until today, and they called us because they just wanted information and that was it,” she said.
Ratiram said the LSA needs to account for this “unwarranted act” against the farming community, as the agency is yet to advance any answers as to why these arable lands were destroyed.