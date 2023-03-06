334199290_1417125672430252_4146031797977410448_n.jpg

A Gran Couva woman who was a victim of a highway cross-over crash in Gasparillo on Sunday has died.

Zobida Mohammed, 60, of Pepper Village, Main Road, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday.

330618845_163908779404243_6813931364903408784_n.jpg

A police report said that Mohammed was a passenger in a Nissan Tiida that was headed south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

At around 11.40 a.m. when in the vicinity of the Harmony Hall overpass the driver of the vehicle in which Mohammed was a passenger lost control and crossed the median.

The Nissan Tiida collided with a grey Hilux on the north-bound lane.

FSO Hannif and other fire officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station, as well as police corporal Guevara, PCs Mahadeo and Chadee were on the scene and rendered assistance.

334212503_754407469326106_829905355300045878_n.jpg

The injured were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Both vehicles were wrecked and taken to the Mon Repos Police Station.

Police received information that Mohammed died at around 5 a.m.

An autopsy is expected to be done this week pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dead on a chair

Dead on a chair

POLICE are probing the suspected homicide of a South Oropouche man on Sunday.

Kamla: Women not a priority for Govt

Kamla: Women not a priority for Govt

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says women now have a more dangerous life in Trinidad and Tobago due to rising crime and a lack of opportunities afforded to them.

Persad-Bissessar was speaking at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Saturday when she called for more to be done to uplift women worldwide.

UNC MP takes up residents’ fight

UNC MP takes up residents’ fight

UNITED National Congress Chaguanas West Member of Parliament Dinesh Rambally has slammed the actions of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and promised to assist evicted residents of the Duncan Street apartments.

Rambally, an attorney, yesterday visited the residents of East Port of Spain who unsuccessfully resisted attempts by the HDC on Saturday to have five families evicted from the apartments located on Duncan Street, just off Independence Square.

Recommended for you