A Gran Couva woman who was a victim of a highway cross-over crash in Gasparillo on Sunday has died.
Zobida Mohammed, 60, of Pepper Village, Main Road, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday.
A police report said that Mohammed was a passenger in a Nissan Tiida that was headed south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
At around 11.40 a.m. when in the vicinity of the Harmony Hall overpass the driver of the vehicle in which Mohammed was a passenger lost control and crossed the median.
The Nissan Tiida collided with a grey Hilux on the north-bound lane.
FSO Hannif and other fire officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station, as well as police corporal Guevara, PCs Mahadeo and Chadee were on the scene and rendered assistance.
The injured were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Both vehicles were wrecked and taken to the Mon Repos Police Station.
Police received information that Mohammed died at around 5 a.m.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.