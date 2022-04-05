Crowds rush to Caura

TWO years of enforced restrictions seemed to have ushered in some changes to Trinidadians’ eating and drinking culture as yesterday’s grand reopening was lukewarm.
Restaurants and bars did not have the expected rush, looking a lot like last week Monday when Covid-19 public health regulations were still in effect.
At bars in Arima, Tacarigua, Tunapuna, Curepe and San Juan, scenes of unrestricted patrons guzzling alcohol in droves were absent, while wash stations and mask-wearing remained.
The only evidence that yesterday was unlike the Mondays of the last two years was large crowds at Caura River, but at Jack Palance Bar, which faces Caura Main Road, it would not have given any indication of this.
“I expect the crowds to return by Friday or the weekend,” said an employees at an Arima bar.
In Tacarigua, operators of popular bars expressed the same sentiment, indicating that Friday would reveal just how much Trinidad’s liming culture may have changed or not.
While posters declaring these bars as safe zones were removed from some, others had not yet gotten around to taking down the notices, but gone were requests to see one’s vaccine card before purchasing any beverage.
Operators of bars in Arima, Tunapuna and Curepe said they will keep their wash stations, pointing out that two years of people washing hands before buying drinks has showed positive benefits, with fewer people coming down with common colds.
And restaurants were not choked by massive crowds as indoor seating returned.
At KFC Arima, Tacarigua, Tunapuna, Curepe and San Juan, patrons were seen enjoying their lunches seated inside, while at Royal Castle indoor seating is expected to return from today.
There were larger crowds in these spaces with restrictions coming to an end but people waiting to collect their meals kept at least a few feet away from each other as floor markers for social distancing remained.
A security guard said that even without the floor markers it appears that the days of strangers breathing down one’s neck in a fast food line were not coming back soon.
“I find that is a good thing,” she said.