The final day of the agri expo witnessed a bumper crop of attendees all vying to get in to see, touch and taste some of their favourite local products.
The expo, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, began on Friday.
So well patronised was the event, security personnel were forced to let in visitors in phases. Parking in the Savannah was also challenging while there was a small traffic jam on the eastern end of the Savannah.
Had the same expo been held last year during Covid-19 restrictions the police would have immediately shut it down citing it as a potential super-spreader.
Security were also at pains managing yesterday’s crowd consisting mainly of families with small children with half of the attendees wearing their masks especially in the non-open air areas while almost non-existent in the open.
On display were local fruits and vegetables while distributors showcased farming tools, some catering to small farmers and large operations alike.
In fact, almost everything, except for farming equipment and an old Bedford pick-up, was locally made.
Not into farming, well the agri expo had one covered there as well.
There was a petting zoo which was a hit with children who got to see snakes and parrots up close...but not too close.
The food, however, had everyone excited.
Local and beloved fare such as bake and shark, doubles, fruit juices and snacks were also on display...some which could have been purchased while smaller samples were given away.
Also present were seasonings and sauces but a lot of people appeared to have heard of new, but weird, ice cream flavours entering the market so they had to see for themselves.
The Express found a crowd around a small booth with what has to be the “Trini-est” interpretation of ice-cream ever...doubles ice cream from A&J located in Charlieville.
Ice cream is usually sweet and pleasant and cold to the tongue, but have you ever had ice cream with a kick?
Truth be told, they ran out of that product fairly early, according to owners, Anthony and June-Ann Henry, but they also had other weird flavours including salt prune, dragonfruit and scorpion pepper ice cream. That was not a misprint. The Express had both the scorpion pepper and the salt prune. It was sweet, a wee salty and delicious but burned the tongue.
People seemed genuinely happy to be there, including Niki who tried salt prune ice cream.
“Sweet. Shockingly sweet,” she said.