ALTHOUGH there is a possibility that people who have disembarked from a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship may have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, a request has been made by the Ministry of National Security to the cruise line company to use their vessel as a quarantine facility for returning nationals.
At Wednesday's Covid-19 virus media briefing, National Security minister Stuart Young said that process is being managed "very carefully" by his ministry together with the ministry of Health.
Young said that the quarantine process will be managed by health workers from Trinidad and Tobago.
"The communication that we have sent to Royal Caribbean is to allow us to use your ship to quarantine our nationals. 'Are you open and available to that?' So therefore nationals can be quarantined and our health personnel will manage that quarantine that process. The ball is in their court and we are awaiting for them to come back. We are mindful that from that same vessel persons have disembarked from other jurisdictions and it appears that they have tested positive. We will get further details on that. So we need to manage the process very carefully going forward. It is not an indication that we will not be taking back our nationals. We will be taking back, but it will be on a managed schedule and what our resources can handle. We have been in discussions with the ministry of Health to find where we can make more facilities where available", said Young.
The national security minister said that to shield the country from the risk of community spread, and so as not to overwhelm the country's health care system, the quarantine of nationals re-entering the country before they return to their homes as opposed to them going into self-quarantine at their homes, was to manage the possibility of the re-importation of the Covid-19 virus.
"This is a critical pillar of the management of the re-entry of national back into Trinidad and Tobago. We have seen how it is working as we go through a number of cycles", he said.
Young said, "We are managing very carefully the return of our nationals and that our national health care system can handle it, and not overwhelmed. The State quarantine process is an essential and critical pillar of our continued management of the virus. We do not want to overload our resources. This is being done to protect not only those in our population, but those who are returning. Another critical part of the formula as advised by our medical experts is that we do not want to mix persons from one area and those coming from another, therefore potentially expose them to spreads that they may not have had otherwise", he said.