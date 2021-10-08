A 26-year-old man was crushed by a car on Wednesday night in what police described as a “freak accident” in Laventille.
He was identified as Shaquille McDonald of Sandy Trace, Laventille.
The Express was told that at about 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday, McDonald was repairing a white Nissan B14 car in his yard.
He was under the vehicle which had been raised by a car jack.
However, it was said that the mechanism failed while he was under it, and the car crushed him.
The car started to roll and dragged McDonald a short distance away in the yard.
Relatives at the home who heard the noise came out to check on him and found McDonald on the ground.
The police were notified and the injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.