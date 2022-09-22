A nine-month-old baby girl died on Wednesday, after she was force-fed a poisonous substance by a close female relative.
The unresponsive child was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital by the relative at around 3.15.p.m.
She was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died at around 6.38.p.m.
The 30-year-old was detained by police and told an incredulous story of how she became frustrated by the baby's crying and fed her the poison in a syringe.
The woman told police she was at the family's home at Unis Road, Busy Corner, New Grant, when the child began crying uncontrollably at around 12.20.p.m.
The woman, who is the mother of a 10-year-old boy, said she became frustrated and fed the child an insecticide using a syringe. She then placed the child on the bed.
The woman said she checked on the child some time later and found that she was unresponsive
The child was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A team of officers visited the house and seized a five-millilitre syringe, a baby feeding bottle and a 250ml bottle with the marking "Malathion".
The female relative was taken into police custody.