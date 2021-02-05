ONE of the deadliest crashes to happen in San Fernando took place eight years ago in the vicinity of the Cross Crossing Interchange.
Identical teenage twins Khertima and Khadijah Taylor and their friend Kafiya Gill were killed in the crash.
The accident, which happened during the early hours of June 9, 2013, was never forgotten by people who came upon the scene.
Citizens remember the social media pages and front pages of newspapers that captured the picture of the vehicle in a vertical position on its front bumper, lodged between the pillars of the Cross Crossing bridge at the San Fernando Interchange.
Six friends had left a club in La Romaine that morning where they had attended a birthday party.
Three survived.
Khertima, Khadijah and Kafiya were seated in the rear seat, together with another girlfriend.
There was a male passenger in the front passenger seat.
They were all headed back to their homes in the car driven by a 20-year-old man of Pointe-a-Pierre.
Kafiya, 19, resided in Vistabella, and the 18-year-old twins in Marabella.
The other girl also lived in Marabella.
Just a few minutes after leaving the club at 4 a.m., the driver approached the bend a few metres before the bridge at Cross Crossing when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went airborne and flipped several times before it crash-landed between the pillars of the bridge.
Khertima, Khadijah and Kafiya were pitched from the vehicle and fell to their deaths on the roadway.
'My children are my life' The devastation of that morning is relived by the girls' mothers every day. After a year and no criminal charge being laid against the driver of the car, the mothers of the girls took civil action.
They won.
Although the court had instructed that a substantial sum be awarded by the company which had insured the vehicle, the matter has been appealed and awaits further hearing.
Regarding the status of the criminal case, a coroner's inquest was ordered. However, like most others, the inquest has not yet made it to the list in the magistrate's court.
The Express spoke to the mother of the twins, Desiree Waddell, and Kafiya's mother, Peggy-Ann Riley-Gill this week.
Neither Waddell nor Riley-Gill is clamouring for any financial settlements, but they are seeking justice for their daughters' death. As the eight-year mark of their daughters' deaths approach, they have all but lost hope that someone will be held criminally liable.
'Three people got killed. Vehicular manslaughter is a charge, but the driver was charged with nothing. He is free,' Waddell said in a telephone interview.
'No money can bring back my girls. My children are my life,' she said on the verge of tears.
Hoping for justice
Last year, Waddell and Riley-Gill separately went to the San Fernando police enquiring about the coroner's inquest, and both left discouraged as they were told it was not listed for hearing and no information on when it would be.
Kafiya's mother, Riley- Gill, said, 'I feel very disgusted, frustrated and sad about that. I have never gotten over this tragedy that has happened in my family's life. My health has taken a toll on me. My family is not the same. I still go for counselling because the feeling is not going away. Nothing could bring back our daughter. I am very disappointed with the State. I do hope that we get justice one day.'
Kafiya attended St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando, in the same school year as the twins. She pursued her sixthform studies in law at the South campus of The University of the West Indies.
She was employed in the Human Resources department of the South-West Regional Health Authority, dreamt of being a lawyer, but considered human resource management and nursing studies.
'She had a lot of options and had a lot going for her,' said the mother.
It hurts both mothers when they see the girls' classmates who have carried on with their lives.
'It is so heartbreaking to see them. It is not jealousy. I am left wondering what could have been for my daughter. In essence, I know there is no such person as 'perfect', but she was near to perfect', said Riley-Gill.
'Do something to help us' Waddell, a seamstress, took pride and joy in sewing outfits for her twins, and was energised by their zest for life. She said the sixthformers were almost at the end of their examinations and were already planning their outfits for a trip to Tobago.
Waddell chuckled as she recalled one of the girls wanted her to sew seven swimsuits for the trip.
'Just last week, I was looking at pictures of some of their friends on Facebook. Some have married, have children. Simple things like that are difficult. This never comes off my mind. I do not know how other people deal with it. But I wake up with this every morning,' she said. 'There is always a reminder, even in the simplest of things. I might see two butterflies flying together, or I see two birds sitting somewhere. Or just two girls walking on the street, and it triggers memories of my girls,' she added.
'I don't like talking to counsellors, they cannot relate to me. It helps me to talk to people who have lost their children as I did, not just in car accidents but other incidents. There is a mother who lost her two boys who were victims of crime, they were stabbed, and we talk. Some days when we are down, we talk,' said Waddell.
Waddell, who was a spokesperson with road safety advocacy group Arrive Alive, lamented that the case had got lost among the hundreds of others awaiting a court hearing.
'I ask the authorities out there, whoever is in charge, I know there is a backlog of cases, but please, we want some kind of justice to bring forward and speed up the protest for the coroner's inquest. The file is on someone's desk, but nobody seems to know whose desk it is on. Please, someone, do something to help us,' said Riley-Gill.