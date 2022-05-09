Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in March 2022 were, on average, 7.92 per cent higher than in March 2021, increasing to 129.3 from 119.8, according to data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) released yesterday. The food and non-alcoholic beverage index accounts for 17.3 per cent of the All Items Index.
According to a chart on the CSO website, between March 2021 and March 2022, the price of home ownership increased by 8.3 per cent. Home ownership accounts for 19.3 per cent of the total index.
The CSO also noted that prices in the category housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were higher, on average, by 6.67 per cent in March 2022 compared with March 2021. That category contributes 27.5 per cent to the All Items Index.
The prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco were, on average, 3.54 per cent higher in March 2022 than in March 2021.
For the period March 2021 to March 2022, the All Items Index increased by 4.09 per cent.
Between February and March 2022, the CSO reported a decrease of 0.2 per cent in the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.
According to the CSO, accounting for the month-on-month decrease was “the general downward movement in the prices of whole chickens – fresh; parboiled rice; tomatoes; melongene; cucumber; pumpkin; cabbage; carrots; other fruit drinks (not orange); and pimento”.
“However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increases in the prices of carite – fresh; king fish – fresh; tea-in-bags; white flour; biscuits; fresh beef; steak – fresh beef; other chilled or frozen chicken (parts); sports and energy drinks; and Milo.”
The CSO distributed a table with the data for the Retail Price Index to journalists yesterday, without a narrative, departing from a practice for the last few months.