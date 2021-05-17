A CUNUPIA man was beaten with a shovel allegedly by a neighbour and left for dead on Sunday.
Rodney Kissoon, of Ragoonanan Road, was found by police unconscious and bleeding in the street.
Police have classified the incident as a case of attempted murder, and were given the name of the alleged offender.
A police report said that around 5.30 p.m. police were contacted and informed of an altercation at Ragoonanan Road.
Upon arrival there, officers observed Kissoon lying on the side of the road, bleeding from a wound on his head.
Witnesses told police that the victim got into an altercation with another resident who dealt him several blows to the head with a shovel.
Emergency Health Services paramedics took Kissoon to the Chaguanas Health Facility.
He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for emergency surgery.
PC Ramdeen and other officers of the Chaguanas CID continue enquires.