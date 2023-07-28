Steve Mahadeo of Warrenville, Cunupia is missing.
Mahadeo, 57, was last seen on July 17 and reported missing to the Cunupia police station on July 25.
He is of East Indian descent, five feet, five inches tall, medium built, dark brown in complexion and has short black hair. Mahadeo was last seen wearing a red jersey and a pair of black pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Cunupia police station at 665-3080. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.