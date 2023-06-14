Home invasions are decreasing in the country, except for three areas where there has been an increase in the last 12 months—Cunupia, St Joseph and Barataria.
This was disclosed by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in response to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate yesterday.
Hinds said information provided by the Commissioner of Police as it relates to robberies and burglaries inside the home, called “home invasions”, indicated that they have not increased overall.
The record shows that there were 145 such events over the last four months as compared to 185 such events in the same period in 2022.
“However we are mindful that that statistic gives no comfort to the victims of this very heinous and horrible crime and the experience that they suffer as a consequence of it,” Hinds said.
He said in specific areas or specific communities there may have been increases for the four-month period as described in the question, that is February 2023 to May 2023.
The provisional figures for communities within the following police districts where increases were recorded as follows: Cunupia area—an increase from five in 2022 to 12 in 2023; St Joseph—an increase from nine to 11 for the same period; Barataria—from nine to ten, he said.
Hinds said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) continued to be very concerned about the incidents of home invasions and continued to undertake measures to address this serious problem.
He said several strategies aimed at assisting with the deterrence and suppression of such criminal violations, including home invasions, had been deployed as a special team has been designated to respond to home invasions across the country.
This team comprises intelligence officers, CID personnel and analysts. Hinds said efforts were also well under way to enhance their training and to bolster the equipment and other resources they need.
Hinds said the TTPS had advised that the provisional data for occurrences of serious crimes over the last six months compared to the corresponding period in 2022 indicated a decrease of approximately ten per cent.
The figures were murders- an increase from 257 to 280 from December 2021 to May 2022 as compared to December 2022 to May 2023.
Woundings and shootings-a decrease from 372 in 2022 to 307; Rapes, incest and other sexual offences-a decrease from 422 to 389; Serious indecency—a decrease from 21 to nine; Kidnappings—59 to 50; Kidnapping for ransom-two to zero; Burglaries and break-ins—862 to 712; Robberies—1,189 down to 1,151; Fraud offences—228 down to 275; general larceny 1,060 down to 872.
He said there was an increase in the larceny of motor vehicles from 457 to 477; a decrease from 79 to 43 in respect of larceny from dwelling houses.
Hinds said narcotics offences showed an increase from 166 to 192; possession of a firearm and ammunition, a decrease from 597 to 507; other serious crimes decreased from 606 to 532.
“So there have been three categories of crimes where we have witnessed increases- murders, larceny of motor vehicles and narcotic offences,” he said.
Overall there were 6,377 serious crimes in the six-month period (December 2021 to May 2022) and 5,796 in the period (December 2022 to May 2023).
“So we have seen a general decrease in serious crimes, but for three categories,” he said.
Asked by Richards whether the TTPS had been able to analyse what may have been the vulnerabilities driving the increases in home invasions in Cunupia, St Joseph and Barataria, Hinds said yes.
Asked whether an analysis was done with respect to the increase in murders, Hinds said the prevalence of assault and automatic weapons as opposed to previous times where one might have had revolvers and pistols was a factor.
“With automatic weapons we have seen more double murders in the last 72 hours in this country, in the last 96 hours we have seen three double murders. That is the result of the prevalence of and the use of automatic weapons with 5.56 and 7.62 ammunition on use,” Hinds said.
He said another factor was the increase in criminal gang activity.
He said the TTPS in this regard, had established gang units in every single one of the ten police divisions across the country, focusing on gang reduction as well.
He added that with the help of the United States, a gang reduction and community resilience programme, called GRACE, had been introduced, which encourages communities to become more resilient to the presence and the proliferation of gang activity.
In response to a question from Richards on car thefts, Hinds said the TTPS was also looking acutely at the increase in this crime.
He congratulated the Police Service on the recent “major success” in breaking a “car tiefing ring”.
“So yes, focus is being paid on the crimes as they raise their heads as being more frequent in the society,” he said.