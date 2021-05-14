Two teenagers, of Cunupia, and two men were arrested for stealing auto parts at a business place at Tableland.
The juvenile suspects - aged 15 and 16 years old, of Jerningham Junction- were arrested along with two men aged 28 and 40 years old for the offence of larceny.
They were arrested by officers of the Tableland Police station and the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP).
The victim reported that approximately 11.50 pm on May 8 he secured his business and went away.
Around 2.30am he was awoken by a noise.
Upon checking his CCTV footage, he saw three people jumping over the wall of his business and entering a silver grey Nissan Cube.
The businessman then made checks and discovered six exhaust catalysts valued at $60,000 missing.
The businessman contacted the police and PC Osundu from the Tableland Police Station, along with officers of the South ERP, intercepted a Nissan Cube.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found the stolen auto parts.
The four were arrested and conveyed to the Tableland Police station.
PC Osundu is continuing enquiries.