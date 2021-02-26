Maria Jacob

A Cunupia woman was jailed for two years after she admitted to stealing $15,000 from a woman's car. 

Maria Jacob, 39, of Bejucal Road, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of larceny.

Jacob received the sentence during a virtual appearance before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan at the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A police report said that at around 8 p.m. on February 18 the victim left her handbag containing $15,000 in her car which was parked and secured in the driveway of her home.

The next day around 10.30 a.m. when she returned to the car she observed the driver’s door partially opened.

The victim later observed that the cash missing was from her handbag.

Enquiries were conducted by the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID) leading to the arrest of the suspect by PC Kurjah. 

