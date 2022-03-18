Narendranath Rami is missing.
Rami, 49 of Grass Trace, Curepe, was last seen on Wednesday.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the public’s help to find him. Anyone with information, can call the St Joseph Police Station at 662-4038. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.
The TTPS also posted on its social media page that Emily Ali, 14, of Heights of Guanapo, has been found. The TTPS thanked the public for its assistance to locate her.