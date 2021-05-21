Three men were fined a total of $30,000 for breach of curfew in Mayaro.
Leon Harper, 40, of Calmapass, Guayaguayare, Grantly Reefer, 62, of Plaisance Park, and Steffon Beharry, 19, of St Anns, Mayaro, were arrested by officers of the Eastern Division on Wednesday.
The men appeared in a virtual court hearing on Thursday and they all pleaded guilty to the charge.
They were each fined $10,000 and allowed three months to pay the fine.
In default, they would serve three months in jail.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to urge citizens to adhere to the Emergency Powers and Public Health Regulations and welcomes information on possible breaches.