Two of four men charged with robbery with violence were granted bail and placed under a curfew by a magistrate on Tuesday.
Sanjay Kungisingh, 32, of Chaguanas, and Zulthikar Salim, 64, of Charlieville, were each granted $200,000 bail with a surety and placed under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mario Kamal Slaney, 41, of Chase Village and Ryan Jagdeo, 37, of Woodland were remanded in custody.
The virtual hearing took place before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie.
According to police reports, at around 7.45 p.m. on January 7, 2022, a Cunupia resident was driving his vehicle north along Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas.
When the motorist slowed down because of traffic, he was allegedly accosted by two men who beat him, forcibly removed him from the vehicle valued at $45,000, and drove off with it. In the vehicle was a cell phone valued at $5,000.
Investigations conducted by officers of the Chaguanas CID and Central Division Task Force (CDTF) revealed that there were two more men allegedly involved in the planning of the incident.
On January 8, Kungisingh, Salim, Slaney and Jagdeo were arrested.
Police recovered the vehicle and cell phone.
The four were charged with robbery with violence by PC Baksh of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
The case was adjourned to February 8.