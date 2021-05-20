A Point Fortin businessman was shot dead in what police believe was a robbery at his home on Wednesday night.
The body of 55-year-old Evrol Dublin, however, was not discovered until relatives went to check on him this morning.
Point Fortin police stated that officers received a report that explosions were heard along Tanner Street at around 9pm.
Officers visited the area and conducted a search but residents were already indoors, as the State of Emergency came into effect at 9pm, and no one was willing to provide information, police said.
Dublin’s relatives went to the Point Fortin Police Station this morning and reported that he was found inside the house, bleeding from a wound to the head. The house was ransacked and a safe containing a quantity of cash had been emptied.
The officers returned to the area. Dublin, who lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot in the head.
Police said items had been stolen from his home. It is uncertain how much cash was taken, police said.
Dublin was the owner of Market Suites Guest House, located at the front of his home. Police said the guest house was closed as the building was being renovated.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from buildings in the area.