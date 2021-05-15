Head doctor at Caura hospital, Michelle Trotman, has advised against people attending curfew parties.
During Saturday’s Ministry of Health’s press conference to update on Covid-19 in this country, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Dr Trotman, thoracic medical director at Caura hospital, thereafter warned against parties being held during those hours. “We’ve heard about curfew parties, we’ve been here before. Don’t be a part of that. There are people who will try to organize themselves but that again puts a congregation together. We don’t want any more deaths, we want to save lives. We need you in the community, at this point that we are, to join us as we did before. We are going to beat this and rise again.”
Trotman said there are over 4,000 people at home with Covid-19 some of whom are asymptomatic and others who are sick. She warned that they ensure they isolate from family members. “We are seeing countless stories of primary contacts in the clinical setting who have become positive because of other people in their homes who they admit to eating with, without their masks, hugging goodnight and saying good night, sleeping in the same bed with, these are real stories. These are real descriptions of the patients that we see. It is critical that when you are at home that you go ahead and you home isolate.”
Trotman advised against the sharing of eating utensils or bathroom facilities. She also reminded for there to be distancing, washing of hands and the cleaning of surfaces. “If you have a sick member at home, you are to be masked,” she also said.
In relation to the curfew she said, “I thank the honourable Prime Minster for the opportunity to freeze this movement and beg the population for us to indeed freeze. We don’t need the police, we don’t need the army, you know what needs to be done. We in the health field are saying our backs are breaking. We signed up to help you and when you come to us and we can’t help, we can’t do what we have put our lives for.”