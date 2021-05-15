SOE

The Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds being briefed by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith over plans for the State of Emergency

Head doctor at Caura hospital, Michelle Trotman, has advised against people attending curfew parties.

During Saturday’s Ministry of Health’s press conference to update on Covid-19 in this country, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Dr Trotman, thoracic medical director at Caura hospital, thereafter warned against parties being held during those hours. “We’ve heard about curfew parties, we’ve been here before. Don’t be a part of that. There are people who will try to organize themselves but that again puts a congregation together. We don’t want any more deaths, we want to save lives. We need you in the community, at this point that we are, to join us as we did before. We are going to beat this and rise again.”

Trotman said there are over 4,000 people at home with Covid-19 some of whom are asymptomatic and others who are sick. She warned that they ensure they isolate from family members. “We are seeing countless stories of primary contacts in the clinical setting who have become positive because of other people in their homes who they admit to eating with, without their masks, hugging goodnight and saying good night, sleeping in the same bed with, these are real stories. These are real descriptions of the patients that we see. It is critical that when you are at home that you go ahead and you home isolate.”

Trotman advised against the sharing of eating utensils or bathroom facilities. She also reminded for there to be distancing, washing of hands and the cleaning of surfaces. “If you have a sick member at home, you are to be masked,” she also said.

In relation to the curfew she said, “I thank the honourable Prime Minster for the opportunity to freeze this movement and beg the population for us to indeed freeze. We don’t need the police, we don’t need the army, you know what needs to be done. We in the health field are saying our backs are breaking. We signed up to help you and when you come to us and we can’t help, we can’t do what we have put our lives for.”

Trinidad and Tobago is now under a state of emergency.

A curfew is also in effect, requiring citizens to stay in their homes between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions made for essential workers.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the measures yesterday, one day after the business community called for an state of emergency and curfew to be implemented in an effort to bring the Covid-19 case count under control.

Trinidad and Tobago is now at the height of the spike.

That spike, says Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, is T&T’s deadliest third wave of Covid-19.

He predicts that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Young people are most hesitant about taking the Covid-19 vaccine, while those aged 65 and older are more likely than any other age group to express interest in getting it.

This is according to data of a 2021 Consumer Economic Study (CES) conducted by Market Facts & Opinions (2000) Ltd (MFO) over the period April 14 to May 3, 2021.

Respondents were asked to indicate their perceptions of the Covid-19 vaccine, and whether they were prepared to be vaccinated.

The parallel healthcare system is at near capacity, even as hundreds of new Covid-19 cases are being reported daily.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer, Institutions, noted that more people are being admitted to hospital daily than those being discharged.

It is not easy being a parent during a pandemic.

Juggling a job, school from home and other responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to take a toll on parents and caregivers, experts have said.