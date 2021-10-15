The People’s National Movement’s St Ann’s East constituency, has come in for heavy criticism from the Hindu community for promoting a “Grand Divali Curry Q” fund-raiser that offers chicken as a meal option.
According to a flyer, which features three lit deyas, the event is scheduled for November 5, the day after the Divali holiday. Chicken meals were advertised for $45, while veggie meals cost $35.
“Come let us support our PNM family. Great is the PNM,” the flyer stated.
The flyer has since been removed from the constituency’s Facebook page, and the constituency yesterday issued an apology to the Hindu community for the “perceived insensitivity”.
St Ann’s East Member of Parliament and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly could not be reached for comment on the issue yesterday.
Among those taking umbrage to the flyer was Pundit Satyanand Maharaj.
“It’s that time of the year again where cultural insensitivity rears its ugly head once again! Let me remind all who wish to use Divali, the Hindu Festival of light, to sell their products, please respect the fact that Hinduism does not, I repeat does not, associate its rites and rituals with the consumption of meat and alcohol,” he pointed out in a statement.
“Now I know Hindus eat meat and consume alcohol, that is no secret. However, our religious practices are quite different from our chosen daily lives, so please do not use that as an excuse to appropriate our religious imagery to sell your goods,” he said. Maharaj slammed the PNM for continuing to disregard Hindus.
“The latest display of cultural misappropriation comes from the constituency of St Ann’s East, where the Minister of Education is the Member of Parliament. Madam Minister, please see to it that the Divali flier published for your ‘Divali fund-raiser’ removes all images associated with the holy occasion of Divali and even the word Divali. As the Minister of Education, I would expect better from you,” he said. Reform/Manahambre councillor Chris Hosein said the constituency’s selling of chicken for Divali was “nothing short of tone deaf and absolutely disrespectful”.
“And to promote this as a Divali event and use the sacred deyas in the ad makes it so much worse. They are so out of touch with reality and incredibly insensitive, and these are the people we have in Government,” Hosein said in a Facebook post.
“I am a Muslim, but I am infuriated by this and I cannot in good conscience sit by and watch my Hindu brothers and sisters be disrespected like this without speaking out. This disrespect should not be tolerated,” he added.
In a statement on its Facebook page yesterday, the St Ann’s East constituency said: “It has come to the attention of the St Ann’s East constituency that the promotional flyer for our Curry-Q fund-raiser has offended some members of the Hindu community. We seek at this time to assure the Hindu community that no disrespect was intended, and the constituency unreservedly apologises for any perceived insensitivity.”