The owner of mini mart in Moruga was shot dead on Saturday night, by a man who walked in and asked for a pack of 'Big 4' biscuits.
Daryl Boodoo, 41, was pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Health Facility.
Police said Boodoo was at Marva's Shop, his family business at La Ruffin Village, when a man entered at around 7p.m.
The man walked up to the counter and asked for a pack of biscuits, police said.
As Boodoo was walking toward the "customer", police said, he was shot twice in the chest.
The gunman escaped in a waiting vehicle.
Relatives heard the gunshots and found Boodoo lying on the floor, bleeding. The snack was still in his hand.