On November 29, 2005, a United States grand jury returned an indictment against local businessmen Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bid-rigging in relation to two construction packages for the Piarco Airport construction project.

The alleged acts took place in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas and elsewhere between September 1, 1996, and December 31, 2001.