A Mayaro man who broke into a house and stole a cutlass, cash and a cell phone has been arrested.
Nicholas Charles, 25, of Begorat Trace, was charged with break-in and larceny offences and expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Mayaro magistrate this week.
A police report said that the victim locked and secured his house at around 10.30 a.m. on May 25 and left the premises.
He returned 40 minutes later and discovered his house broken into and one straight cutlass, one black cellphone charger, and $300 missing.
The victim reported the incident to the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Officers received information and went to the residence of the accused, and allegedly found the items.
PC Osundu laid the charges.