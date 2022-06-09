A San Fernando man was chopped to death in his home allegedly by a close male relative on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Curtis Fook, 58, of Flamingo Avenue, Phillipine.
A 61-year-old close male relative was taken into police custody and a bloody cutlass was found at the crime scene.
A police report said that at around 8.40 p.m. PCs Abdul and Beharry were on mobile patrol in the San Fernando Police District when they received a report from the San Fernando Police Station the Command Centre of a report of wounding at Flamingo Avenue, Philippine.
Upon arrival at the location, they met the suspect who took them to where Fook was lying on the floor in an unresponsive state.
The suspect told officers that at around 8 p.m. Fook, returned home intoxicated.
The relative claimed that Fook stood in the gallery area and threatened to kill him.
Police were told that an argument ensued between them both, and Fook picked up a microwave and threw it at him.
The argument continued and Fook physically assaulted him, the suspect told officers.
The male relative said he went into his room and Fook followed him.
The suspect told police he took up a cutlass and dealt Fook two chops.
Police were told that the altercation continued into the kitchen where the suspect dealt Fook a chop to his head and Fook collapsed to the floor.
The suspect said he called the police emergency phone line and reported to an officer what happened.
The Emergency Health Services (EHS) responded and checked for signs of vitals however there were none, the report said.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it be removed to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary for safe keeping pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.
Crime scene investigators retrieved a bloody cutlass, clothing and other items.
The suspect was arrested and cautioned, and police officers took the suspect to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated for a soft tissue injury to the right shoulder.
Upon his discharge from hospital, the suspect was taken into custody at the San Fernando Police Station.
Also responding to the scene were ASP Jaikaran, Sgt Nanlal, Cpls Mohammed and Marsh, and PC Lall and WPC Ramsome of the Homicide Bureau of Region Three.
WPC Ransome is continuing investigations.