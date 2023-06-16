THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) said following consultations with ministries of education from across the region yesterday, “regional examinations will be administered as scheduled”.
This followed allegations out of Jamaica that fire-proof cabinets containing examination papers for nine subjects, set to be administered this week, were stolen from a school.
The CXC stated in a release: “To date, there has been no confirmation that the secured fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers, which was stolen from a school in Jamaica, has been compromised.”
The release added that the Council “reassures candidates that their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes and wishes all candidates well in their examinations”.
It further stated: “As the police continue their investigations in Jamaica, CXC and ministry officials from across the region will continue to monitor the security of the regional examinations.”
The Council advised on Wednesday that it was probing another major examination security breach in Jamaica, which was of “grave concern”.
The CXC said the matter was investigated by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), while the CXC remained in constant contact with the Ministry of Education and Youth in Jamaica.
The Ministry of Education in Port of Spain said in a statement on Wednesday that it was informed by CXC of the breach regarding the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) papers.
The ministry had said the situation was “being closely monitored, and the MoE will provide updates on this serious matter as they become available”.
The T&T ministry had advised at the time that there were no proposed changes to the CSEC and CAPE schedule.
Yesterday’s release advised that the public could seek further information at +1 (246) 227-1700 or e-mail — cxcezo@cxc.org (Barbados).
Queries in Jamaica can be directed to + 1 (876) 630-5200 or e-mail: cxcwzo@cxc.org.