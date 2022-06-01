Police are investigating the shooting death of a man while riding his bicycle in Marabella on Tuesday.
It happened just after 8.30pm at the corner of Ramnanan and Gopaul Streets.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Kirby Doyle of Second Street, Battoo Avenue, Marabella.
Police said Doyle, a labourer, was riding his bicycle when a white Chevy car pulled in front of him. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on Doyle hitting him about the body.
Doyle fell off the bicycle onto the roadway.
The vehicle sped off.
Residents contacted the Marabella Police Station.
A team of officers led by ASPs Jaikaran and Mangroo visited the scene.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre
Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.