A man was shot dead in Chaguanas on Monday afternoon while he was helping a friend repair a car at the side of the road.
Police said that around 4.30 p.m., Rohan Ralph, 22, was at the corner of Egypt Trace Extension and Rodney Road in Enterprise, Chaguanas, repairing the car when two gunmen riding bicycles stopped near him.
Ralph, who lived at Bynoe Trace Extension in Enterprise, was shot multiple times by one of the men and died on the spot.
The men then quickly rode away.
Residents who heard the gunshots contacted the Chaguanas police. They were later joined by Region Three Homicide Bureau officers.
Yesterday, the body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where a Covid-19 test was performed. Pending the results of the test, Ralph’s body is expected to be examined later this week.
Two women and a man were at the centre yesterday and they confirmed they were related to Ralph.
“He was never a bad person and he was never a gangster,” said one of the women.
She said that she and the others did not want to say anything more.