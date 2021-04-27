A FREEPORT grandfather who was riding a bicycle to meet friends on Sunday has been found dead at the bank of a river near his home.
Daniel James, 67, of Arena Road, was a father of six and a grandfather of six.
A police report said around midday, residents of Uquire Road saw a body in the river above the Carlsen Field bridge and contacted police.
Officers responded and observed a blue bicycle on the bridge and one side of a black pair of shoes.
They looked down the riverbank and observed the body clad in grey three-quarter pants and grey T-shirt with a black shoe on the right foot, lying motionless in the river. A bottle of puncheon rum was found near the body.
The deceased was identified by his son, Wendell James.
In a telephone interview with Express yesterday, Wendell said: 'He was going to meet up with two friends to make their usual Sunday cook and lime. The incident happened in a kind of isolated area where there are no houses.
'We are not sure if a vehicle hit him, or squeezed him on the bridge and fell off, but for now this a rumour.
'We don't know if he misbalanced off the bridge and fell. There are no houses or residents with security cameras around that area to verify that. There was no damage to the bicycle.
'He lived in that area all of his life. He crossed that bridge millions of times. Day or night, drunk or sober; he knew that road,' said Wendell.
The son said the drop from the bridge to the riverbank was approximately 15 feet.
'There was a wound to the back of the head and there were boulders in the riverbank,' the son said.
The bicycle was taken to Freeport Police Station pending inspection by an inspector of the Licensing Authority.
Responding to the scene were ASPs Dhipchand and Figaro, and officers of Homicide Region III and Freeport Police Station.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Cpl Uhmid is continuing investigations.