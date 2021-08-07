A D’Abadie man who allegedly shot a retired soldier last month was arrested.
The suspect was expected to be charged with multiple offences including possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, and wounding with intent.
The charges stem from an incident on July 21 when the victim reported that he was standing near his home when a white Nissan Versa motor vehicle pulled up in front of him.
The victim was shot by the occupant/s of the vehicle, which then sped off.
The victim said he felt a burning sensation in his left leg.
He was taken to the Arima hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
Investigations resulted in the arrest of the suspect.