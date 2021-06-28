Sunday marked three years since nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel walked out of her parents’ home and never returned.
Her family believes she was found a year later – dead near an oilfield in Santa Flora on Trinidad’s south coast.
The body, however, was burnt beyond recognition. The bones were bagged and taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Junior Emmanuel, her father, contacted the Southern Homicide Division then and was invited to view photos taken at the scene.
Two things caught his attention that day – a pleated skirt found near the remains and the location.
Emmanuel said his daughter was wearing a pleated skirt when she left their home to go to Chaguanas in June 2018.
And Sharday knew a man living in Santa Flora, he said.
“The body was burnt beyond recognition and it was just bones. But that skirt caught my attention. I could not identify the body. The police said we would have to wait until the DNA testing was done which can take a long time,” he said.
To this day, Emmanuel is still waiting for the DNA test to be done.
He said yesterday: “Not much has happened since then. We are still waiting for the DNA test on the burnt remains. I strongly believe it could be my daughter but only the results will prove that. It is a nightmare thinking my daughter’s remains could be in a freezer at the Forensic Centre.”
Emmanuel said he had contacted the facility numerous times seeking information on DNA testing.
“I was told that the equipment for the DNA testing was down and I will have to wait until it was repaired. Also, I was told that there were many people waiting for DNA testing before us so we will have to wait in line,” he said.
He said he was now prepared to pay a private DNA laboratory to determine if the bones are those of his missing daughter.
“The issue of private testing was raised in our family discussion and we are considering it. We need some closure. I never stopped looking for my child. I have been to every part of this country begging for information on Sharday. If a private lab is willing to help me I will do it. I would accept advice from anyone on what I should do,” he said.
Emmanuel appealed to the authorities to listen to his cries for closure.
“I want to get this DNA test done. Please, if anyone can help me, let me know what I should do. These years have not been easy,” he said.
Sharday, 20, lived with her parents at Mamoral No 1 in central Trinidad.
Relatives said she walked out to the main road and entered a taxi to go to Chaguanas where she was expected to meet her boyfriend.
She was seen at a mall. After that there was no trace of her.
The boyfriend, who was interviewed by police, said he did not arrive at the meeting place on time and began calling her cell phone but there was no answer.
Her father launched his own investigation, contacting everyone who knew Sharday.
Emmanuel said he knew his daughter would not run away from home.
He told the Sunday Express he had travelled to remote areas throughout the country in search of his daughter.
But he found nothing.
Voice notes
Six months later, Emmanuel was contacted by his daughter’s best friend and informed that she was being emotionally and physically abused by someone she knew.
Sharday’s best friend released a series of voice notes sent before she vanished.
The Sunday Express obtained excerpts of the conversation Sharday had with her friend.
She spoke about an abusive relationship and how badly she wanted “to put my foot down” and escape. But she was concerned about how she would be viewed by others if they knew what she was going through.
In the messages, Sharday said she wanted to tell her father about her “secret life” because she had become fearful her life was in danger.
Emmanuel said the evidence was handed over to police but nothing was done.
The father said every time someone’s daughter is reported missing, it reminds him of his own child and the torture his family has endured.
And when the nation rallied around the family of Andrea Bharatt, who was kidnapped and murdered earlier this year, Emmanuel was present.
He attended candlelight vigils across the country, holding up placards with photographs of his missing daughter.
Emmanuel said his presence was a show of support to the relatives of Bharrat and a cry to the authorities for justice.