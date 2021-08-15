A LANDSLIDE has claimed the life of Christopher Samuel.
Two children ages five and two years, and two teenagers who were in the house when the land to the back of their house slipped, escaped unhurt.
Samuel, 41 of Ranch Drive, Rancho Quemado, was organizing for work when the incident happened.
His wife Alma Archargee said he went by the tank to bathe when she heard a rumbling sound. “I just saw the whole thing coming down. It come down so swift and so fast that it just break out the whole front portion of the house, the bedroom part,” Archargee said.
She said Samuel was still alive when he was pulled from the debris by his stepson and neighbours. “He was talking everything. He say he couldn’t breathe. When they called EHS, EHS tell them don’t move him. He was still alive when they pulled him out. One of neighbours offered to rush him to the hospital but they say don’t move him. If they did only move him and carry him to the hospital he would have still been alive.”
The precepted security officer was alive for about three hours, Archargee said.
She said water usually gushes from the hill when rain falls but this is the first time the land came down. “Over seven years I living there I see worse water. We had two days of rain and that never happen.”