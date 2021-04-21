A 35-year-old Beetham Gardens man was granted $10,000 bail after appearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday charged with two counts of cruelty to his daughters.
The accused was also ordered by Magistrate Indar Jagroo to report daily to the Police Service Child Protection Unit (CPU). He will reappear before the court on May 17.
The man was arrested and charged on Saturday by W/Cpl Deonarine of the Port of Spain CPU following a report made to police by a woman that her two daughters were physically assaulted by their father.
A subsequent investigation led detectives to discover that on the night of April 5, the girls, ages eight and nine, were at their Beetham Gardens home when their father allegedly arrived while under the influence of alcohol.
According to the girls, their father attempted to find a bottle of honey mustard and, when unable to do so, became enraged and began physically assaulting the children.
The girls were taken to the hospital where they were treated for injuries.
The man was later arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to two children.
Investigations into the case were spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne.